Canadian nurse wins big after finding lost ticket

For Frances Bruyns, a casual cleaning session came with a gigantic reward — a lottery win.

Frances is a registered nurse who lives in Nobel, a small village in Parry Sound, Ontario. She doesn’t play the lottery religiously but occasionally tries her luck.

The 55-year-old bought a ticket at Carl’s Trading Post on Church Street in South Baymouth, and on January 17, it won her the second prize in a Lotto Max draw.

Frances had lost her ticket but managed to locate it while cleaning. Now, she’s $80,754.80 richer.

“I checked [the ticket] a few times on the OLG app and then brought it to the store. I was in shock!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her massive cheque.

“I play a variety of different games, and this is my biggest win,” she added.

The winner is a mother to four and has three grandkids as well. Her husband and siblings were the first to hear she’d won a Lotto Max prize.

“It was a lot of shock and excitement,” she said. “I am happy. This prize will be helpful.”

What’s next for Frances? Some home renovations and a relaxing vacation.

“I’ll also put some in the bank,” she shared.