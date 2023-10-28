Finance worker pulled out a magnifying glass to check winning lottery ticket

A regular lottery player from Innifil, Ontario, is celebrating her first major win with the Ontario 49 game.

Janet Beighton won the game’s second prize of $50,000 on October 7. She had bought the lucky ticket at Sandy Cove Variety on Lockhart Road in Innisfil.

When she visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her prize money, she shared her experience. She was at home early one morning when she decided to check her tickets using the OLG app.

“I saw $50,000 and thought I had to get a magnifying glass to see for sure,” Janet recalled. In all the excitement, she jumped up so fast that she startled her dog, who began barking.

“My husband came to see what was going on, and I showed him the win! I was so shocked. “

Janet always plays Ontario 49, Lottario, Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max. She’s a big fan of the Quick Picks.

The huge lottery win hasn’t registered with her mentally yet.

“I will put this win in the bank for now and wait until I can fully accept that it’s real!” she laughed. “I may treat myself to some new appliances.”

