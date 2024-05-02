Mid-week winners: Lottery player wakes up $1M richer, three split second prize

Some Canadian lottery players are starting May off with huge wins after the Lotto 6/49 draw Wednesday night.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $40 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some major windfalls.

April showers really did bring May flowers for one lottery player in Abbotsford, BC, who matched the winning numbers (03108135-03) of the White Ball draw to win $1 million.

What would you add to your dream backyard if you won one of our LOTTO 6/49 Jackpots? Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is $40 MILLION or the Guaranteed $1 MILLION Prize, plus the Classic $5 MILLION Jackpot! Must be of legal age. | #FindYourPossible pic.twitter.com/xuaGZjjlMr — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) April 29, 2024

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw were 03, 18, 30, 34, 36, 39, and bonus number 21.

While no one matched all six to win the $5 million jackpot, three Canadians got five out of six, plus the bonus number.

A lottery player from Fraser-Nicola, one from West Vancouver, and one from Ontario will split the second prize, each taking home $85,982.70.

The good fortune seemed to stop short of anyone winning the Classic Draw Extra Prize jackpot of $500,000. However, 49 Canadians did match three out of four winning numbers (25, 61, 69, 90) to win $1,000.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday with a Gold Ball jackpot of $42 million.

You could end up like these Canadian siblings who are now $5 million richer after playing the lottery together for 20 years.

Or you could get a stroke of luck like this Ontario man who won six figures checking his ticket on St. Patrick’s Day.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.