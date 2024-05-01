NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Canadian siblings $5 million richer after playing the lottery together for 20 years

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
May 1 2024, 7:57 pm
Canadian siblings $5 million richer after playing the lottery together for 20 years
CNW Group/Loto-Québec

After decades of trying their luck in the lottery, a group of siblings is celebrating an impressive multimillion-dollar win.

Francine, Jean-Marc, Monique, Rachel, and Yves Desmarais live in Quebec’s Outaouais region. More than 20 years ago, the youngest sibling, Jean-Marc, suggested they start playing the lottery together.

In keeping with their decades-old tradition, they bought a ticket for the April 24 draw, when the Gold Ball prize was worth $36 million. No one won the prize, but a winning ticket was purchased in Quebec.

lottery

Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

The day after the draw, Jean-Marc saw that someone had won a huge prize and that the ticket had been sold in Gatineau. When he checked the results, he realized that their ticket matched the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers 10, 16, 18, 22, 39, and 46 — they were now $5 million richer.

Wanting to confirm their win, he walked into a store and asked the retailer to check the ticket.

“Can you check this?” Jean-Marc asked. “I know I won, and it’s not just one dollar!”

After confirming their $5 million win, he called his siblings, and the family gathered at Francine’s house to celebrate.

The five claimed their winnings during a press conference at the Casino du Lac–Leamy on May 1.

Jean-Marc said he plans to continue working, while three of his siblings plan to use their money to move. Similarly, Jean-Marc said he’ll use his share to move to another apartment and give his current house to his son.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Galeries de Hull lottery kiosk at 320 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Gatineau. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $50,000.

“An Outaouais family wins $5,000,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw,” states a Loto-Québec release. “It’s the second time the Classic Jackpot has been awarded in Québec this year. Let’s hope chance smiles on Quebecers again in tonight’s draw!”

The next draw is set for Tuesday, May 1, and the Gold Ball prize is worth $40 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Lottery
+ Canada

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop