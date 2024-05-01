After decades of trying their luck in the lottery, a group of siblings is celebrating an impressive multimillion-dollar win.

Francine, Jean-Marc, Monique, Rachel, and Yves Desmarais live in Quebec’s Outaouais region. More than 20 years ago, the youngest sibling, Jean-Marc, suggested they start playing the lottery together.

In keeping with their decades-old tradition, they bought a ticket for the April 24 draw, when the Gold Ball prize was worth $36 million. No one won the prize, but a winning ticket was purchased in Quebec.

The day after the draw, Jean-Marc saw that someone had won a huge prize and that the ticket had been sold in Gatineau. When he checked the results, he realized that their ticket matched the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers 10, 16, 18, 22, 39, and 46 — they were now $5 million richer.

Wanting to confirm their win, he walked into a store and asked the retailer to check the ticket.

“Can you check this?” Jean-Marc asked. “I know I won, and it’s not just one dollar!”

After confirming their $5 million win, he called his siblings, and the family gathered at Francine’s house to celebrate.

The five claimed their winnings during a press conference at the Casino du Lac–Leamy on May 1.

La famille Desmarais, composée de Francine, de Jean-Marc, de Monique, de Rachel et d’Yves, joue ensemble depuis une vingtaine d’années. #NosGagnants pic.twitter.com/Hy0allPcvu — Loto-Québec (@LotoQuebec) May 1, 2024

Jean-Marc said he plans to continue working, while three of his siblings plan to use their money to move. Similarly, Jean-Marc said he’ll use his share to move to another apartment and give his current house to his son.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Galeries de Hull lottery kiosk at 320 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Gatineau. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $50,000.

“An Outaouais family wins $5,000,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw,” states a Loto-Québec release. “It’s the second time the Classic Jackpot has been awarded in Québec this year. Let’s hope chance smiles on Quebecers again in tonight’s draw!”

The next draw is set for Tuesday, May 1, and the Gold Ball prize is worth $40 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.