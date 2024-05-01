Former Canadian musician got lucky with six-figure St. Patrick's Day lottery win

One Ontario man had the luck of the Irish on his side when he went to check his lottery ticket.

Kitchener resident Robert (Robbie) Hain experienced his stroke of luck playing The Big Spin instant game.

The former musician says he discovered his big lottery win on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I handed my ticket to the store clerk thinking my Spin would win me $20, but the terminal shut down and I was told I won a chance to spin the wheel,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “It took a while to sink in.”

When it was time for Hain to spin the wheel, he thought to himself, “No matter what happens today, this is amazing. I’m excited.”

As the wheel spun he wondered if it was ever going to stop. Then it stopped to give him a $125,000 lottery windfall.

“This is a life-changing experience,” said Hain.

The former musician has a lot of plans with the six-figure win.

His first plans are to shower his dog with treats and love, help with his grandchildren’s education and put some of his prize aside for the future.

Hain also wants to give back to his community since he has a history of organizing charity and fundraising events.

“I can do so many good things with this money,” he said. He hopes to plan a benefit concert with his friends.

Hain isn’t the only player that had good fortune on his side.

In January, an Ontario couple who kiss their lottery tickets for good luck finally won big.

“We have a ritual where I bring home our tickets, we both kiss it for luck, and I check it later,” Andrew Marsh shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their lottery winnings.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.