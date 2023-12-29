Is it controversial to stop tipping your hair stylist or not press the tip option for to-go orders?

That’s the question one US-based TikToker tackles in a now-viral video about who she will not be tipping in 2024.

“Tipping culture is out of control. This is a list of people I’m not tipping in 2024 and I’m not gonna feel guilty about it,” says the TikToker at the beginning of the video.

Her list starts with “any drive-thru, self-serve, walk-up, to-go food orders.”

“I’m not tipping at the drive-thru, I’m not tipping for froyo (frozen yogurt), I’m not tipping for Auntie Anne’s (pretzels) — yes, they ask for tips there now, and I’m not tipping on to-go orders,” she says.

Next on her list are beauty service professionals who get to set their own prices, like nail techs and hairdressers.

“Anyone who sets their own prices, I will absolutely not be tipping you,” she continues.

“The whole point of tipping a service professional is that you’re paying the business like double or triple what the employee is actually making during that service. So if you’re both the business and the servicing employee, why would I pay more on top of that if you’re gonna obtain the full 100% of what I pay?” she asks.

The third group included on the list are those who provide medical cosmetic procedures such as laser hair removal and Botox.

“If you need a medical qualification or license in order to administer the service to me, I’m not giving you a tip,” she states.

The video has amassed over three million views and has left commentators divided with some folks agreeing and pointing out how extreme tipping has gotten.

“Agreed! I detest the tipping culture here in the US,” wrote a commenter.

“Tipping for froyo I made myself is CRAZY,” said another.

“I got a tip prompt at a THIFT STORE once, like??? Now, why would I do that????” wrote one person.

“I usually tip. Now I feel like I’m guilt-tipping at this point. I’m putting a stop to it,” stated a commenter.

Other folks in the comments had different opinions on who to tip.

One commenter said that although they agree with almost everything on the list, they feel it’s still important to tip beauty service professionals.

“Most of them have to buy their own supplies so that’s why,” they explained.

Another commenter felt that not tipping on to-go orders was unfair.

“[It’s] crazy to me. At my restaurant, we take the order and prepare it,” they wrote.

“It’s still important to tip to-go! The servers make more than I do, and I’m cooking half the food lol,” wrote another commenter.

“I’ll only disagree on to-gos if they’re not online or if it’s not a small order. I answer the phone and pack the food by myself so it can be a lot,” stated another.

Another commenter noted that “setting your own prices doesn’t necessarily get 100%. There is a cost of doing business and tipping is more of an appreciation thing.”

A hair stylist in the comment section also highlighted that tips go a long way because prices can often be set by the salon they work at, meaning they don’t get the full amount of the service.

“I think tipping when it comes to services, like nails, lashes, etc is a good thing to do bc it’s complimenting their service and helps keep them in business to buy all the extra things to make it, wow✨,” stated another individual.

What are your thoughts on this list of who not to tip? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.