What would you do with your winning ticket if you won the lottery? One Canadian winner decided it was best to keep it close to him at all times.

Réal Cloutier lives in the region of Lanaudière in Québec. One day, while at a gas station, he purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the May 17 draw and added a Québec Max play for $2. At the time, the jackpot was worth $65 million.

The 70-year-old was at the store to validate his ticket when he discovered he had just won a life-changing prize.

“Honestly, I thought they were pranking me,” admitted Cloutier, stunned to discover he had won the Québec Max top prize worth $1 million.

Excited, he immediately shared the happy news with his brother, who advised him: “Stop thinking about everyone else. Take care of yourself!”

For 11 days, Cloutier slept with his ticket hidden in his wallet and pyjama pocket.

While at the Loto-Québec Winners’ Lounge to claim his prize, he got rather emotional when he realized it was real.

“I think I’m actually just reacting now,” Cloutier confided.

He also explained why this was an emotional moment for him: his winnings will help improve his quality of life. He plans to buy a hearing aid to “reconnect with his family.”

Cloutier purchased his ticket at the Garage S. Hébert in Saint-Michel-des-Saints. According to Loto-Québec, the retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.