Luxury around-the-world train ride returns to Canada in 2025 — here's how much it'll cost

If you’re looking for a bucket list trip for next year, one of the world’s most luxurious train journeys is back for 2025, and it departs right here in Canada.

The Railbookers Around the World train trip takes place over 59 days, travels to 12 countries, and stops in over 20 iconic cities.

The travel company first announced this adventure in 2024, and it appears to be quite popular because it’s returning for another year with a roster of new destinations.

Travellers will begin their adventure in Vancouver aboard the beautiful Rocky Mountaineer.

They’ll travel through the Rockies to Jasper and Banff in GoldLeaf Service, which includes an extremely bougie cabin to soak in the gorgeous views and a five-star menu for its guests.

From there, guests will fly to Scotland, board the Belmond Royal Scotsman, and travel through the Scottish Highlands.

Next comes Italy, with stops in Rome, Venice, and Portofino. This third leg will take place on the beautiful La Dolce Vita Orient Express. The train will return to Rome, where passengers will depart for Paris.

Spending two nights in the City of Lights, the next train will be the Simplon-Orient-Express to Istanbul.

From there, the journey continues through India and South Africa and will finally end in Singapore.

“Over the course of more than 11 weeks, you’ll be immersed in a captivating journey that showcases the best of each destination,” reads the Railbookers’ website.

In addition to a mesmerizing train trip, travellers will enjoy private and small-group sightseeing tours, which Railbookers says showcase “city highlights and bucket-list experiences.”

These include a seaplane trip to Victoria and the famous Butchart Gardens, a Banff gondola ride, a private tour of the Colosseum and Roman Forum in Rome, a dinner and show at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and much more.

However, a journey this bougie doesn’t come cheap. According to Railbookers’ website, pricing starts at £96,925 or C$146,505 per person. Accommodation and onboard meals are included, but most flight transfers are not.

If you’re interested in this trip of a lifetime, you can sign up for updates online for the September 2025 train journey.