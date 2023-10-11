Lottery winner's husband "almost had a meltdown" when he saw her prize

After almost 30 years of playing the lottery, Melanie Thompson finally won a big prize.

The Stratford resident played an OLG’s Instant game and is now $50,000 richer!

“I’ve always hoped for a big win!” Thompson exclaimed while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. She was there to pick up her windfall.

A ticket Thompson had bought at a Mobil location in Mitchell municipality, Ontario, had just changed her life.

“I was playing my ticket in my car when I saw I had matched a number and saw the prize amount,” she shared. “I was shocked!”

But Thompson’s husband was, perhaps, even more taken aback by the good news. When she showed him the scratched ticket and told him she thought she’d won, he pretty much jumped in his seat.

“I was convinced I scratched something wrong at first,” the wife and mom admitted. “When I showed my husband and pointed at the prize amount, he almost had a meltdown – he was so excited,” she laughed.

So, what’s next for the lottery winner? Perhaps a trip, but only after she pays some bills with her prize money.

“Being here today makes it real,” Thompson said, welling up with joy. “It’s overwhelming and yet still so unbelievable.

Last month, a delivery driver from Ontario realized he had become a millionaire several days after a draw determined he had a winning Encore ticket.

“I won on the September 9 draw, but I didn’t check my ticket until September 22 on the OLG app,” he said.

So, if you like playing the lotto, ensure you check your tickets promptly!