Mildred Cameron of Hepworth, Ontario, has been trying her luck at the lottery for the past 10 years, and one special ritual may have played a hand in her finally winning.

The grandmother usually enjoys playing the Instant scratch games including Crossword and Bingo.

She shared that when she buys her tickets, she usually likes to “pick the second one from the display case.”

“Perhaps two is my lucky number!” she stated in a media release.

Cameron was recently playing a Crossword Delux ticket at home when she saw many of her words start to match.

“At first, I thought I had revealed 10 words and was like, ‘Cool, I won $25,000!’ Then, I uncovered an 11th and thought I’d better count again,” she stated.

She brought her ticket to the store to be validated and it turns out she had won a lot more money than she first thought — her winning ticket worth the $250,000 prize.

The first people she called to share the good news were her children, who didn’t believe her initial prize amount.

“When I told my daughter how much I won, she said, ‘Mom, are you sure it’s not $25,000?’ I replied ‘Nope – it’s $250,000!’” said Cameron.

“My children were both so happy for me and said I deserve this win.”

Cameron said that for now, she will put her winnings into savings.

