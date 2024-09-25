Truck driver discovers life-changing lottery win on the way home

It seems fitting that a recent lottery winner, who spends much of his time on the road for work, learned of his big win while driving home.

Milton, Ontario, resident Carlos Da Silva works as a truck driver, and for over 30 years, he’s been trying his luck in the lottery. A weekly lottery player, he said he enjoys playing Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Daily Grand, and Ontario 49. And he always makes sure to add Encore to his tickets, opting to play his own numbers.

Da Silva purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the September 6 draw as part of his weekly routine. While on the road, he learned about his life-changing win.

“My wife and I were on our way home after dropping off some donation items at a local retirement home,” he recalled. “I decided to check my ticket on the OLG App. When my wife realized what we had won, she started screaming! I was a little calmer.”

After he matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order, Da Silva had won $1 million.

“All we could say was ‘OMG!’ over and over as we made our way home,” he said. “We shared the news with our family, and they were overjoyed!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, Da Silva said he plans to use his windfall to buy a home.

“I can’t explain what I’m feeling, and that’s the honest truth! I haven’t been able to sleep for days due to the joy I feel,” he stated.

With $1 million in the bank, here’s hoping he can finally get some much-needed shuteye.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys Extra on Bronte Street South in Milton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.