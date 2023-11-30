"Family comes first": Lottery player bags first major win after decade of playing

A dad from Brampton, Ontario, is preparing to treat his family after a major lottery win.

Nana Kyeame won $88,967.40 in a Pools game — his first big win after trying his luck at the lotto for 10 years.

The 51-year-old dad bought the winning ticket at a Petro Canada location in his city. He visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall and share the emotional roller coaster of snagging such a huge prize.

“I was watching the Monday night game, and after my team won, the anticipation of waiting until the next day to see the prize amount was so exciting,” Kyeame shared.

“The next morning, I woke up and checked my ticket. I was happy and overwhelmed to learn I won $88,000. My head was in the clouds, but I kept my win to myself,” he said.

For Kyeame, his family’s comfort and happiness is the top priority.

“My family comes first with this win,” he said. “Just the thought of depositing that cheque in my bank makes me smile!”

Earlier this month, a couple won a million dollars in the lottery with the Encore option in a Pick 4 draw. They, too, want to make their child’s life a little brighter.

“I feel peace in my heart. One of our kids has a wedding coming up – we will help them have the wedding of his dreams,” said Violeta, one of the winners.

“I feel so thankful. What a blessing,” Mauro concluded.

Another player, an industry worker who picked up his winnings on November 27, also plans on investing part of his $2 million win on his kid’s education.

What would you do if you won big in the lotto?