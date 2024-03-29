Three siblings from Ontario have been playing the lottery for 16 years and it finally paid off after they won the $1 million jackpot last month.

Ana Nunes, Francisco Nunes, and Marco Nunes of Mississauga and Brampton experienced their lucky win playing LOTTO 6/49 in the Gold Ball Draw.

After years of playing the lottery together, it was Ana who first discovered the win. She called her brothers right away to tell them the good news.

“Marco was in tears, and Francisco jumped for joy,” she told OLG, adding that they all feel “very good” after discovering their win.

Francisco was confident that all those years of trying to win would lead to a prize someday.

“You can’t win if you don’t play,” he said.

The family members plan to use their winnings to travel, pay off bills, and help their children.

The winning ticket was purchased at Credit Woodlands Convenience on the Credit Woodlands in Mississauga.

The Nunes siblings aren’t the only group who have won big after playing the lottery for years.

Recently, a group of four friends in Ontario hit the jackpot after playing in group mode for seven years.

Mickford Durgana, Bibi Persaud, Cheryl Beeler, and Marjan Cvetkovski of Woodbridge, Tottenham, Newmarket, and Oakville, respectively, all work in the manufacturing industry.

They used to play the lottery individually but thought they’d have a “better chance winning together.”

