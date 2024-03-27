Have you ever imagined how you’d react if you won the lottery? For one lucky winner, it wasn’t anything at all the way he imagined.

Patrick Patton, 77, certainly knows a thing or two about persistence. For the past 50 years, the Oshawa, Ontario, resident has been playing the same numbers. And they’re not just any numbers, either.

“I always play my own numbers — my birthday year and month,” he said.

One day, when the jackpot was at $29 million, he decided to buy a Lotto Max ticket and play the same numbers. When he checked the results, he couldn’t believe it: his favourite numbers had won him an Encore prize worth $100,000 in the January 26, 2024, draw.

According to the OLG website, Patton was one of two people who matched the winning number to win the Encore second prize. The winning numbers were 630673.

Upon discovering that he was now $100,000 richer, the big moment didn’t transpire quite the way he had pictured.

“I always imagined I would be excited and hyper, but I was surprisingly calm,” Patton recalled.

He then shared the news with his loved ones.

“I told my wife and mother-in-law, and they’re very happy for me,” he said.

But getting his neighbour to believe him was another matter.

“When I told my neighbour, who I’ve known for years, she thought I was messing with her,” he said.

His win probably felt a lot more real when he finally received his cheque for $100,000 at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto.

He said he’ll use the money to pay off his car and renovate his home. He plans to save the rest of his winnings.

“It feels good to win, and I will continue to play,” said Patton.

The winning ticket was purchased at Absolute Discount Store on Wentworth Street in Oshawa.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.