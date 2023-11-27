Do you live in one of the 100 most liveable cities in Canada?

Canada has plenty of desirable cities to live in.

The country is home to over 8,016 cities and towns from all provinces and territories across the nation.

And one of them is the most liveable of all.

That is, according to The Globe and Mail, the Canadian newspaper.

The publication said it collected data from 439 cities across the country, each with a population exceeding 10,000. “Our evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area,” says The Globe and Mail. “These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.”

The publication says since housing costs have “marched steadily upward in Canada,” discussing real estate prices and where to live has become as relatable as chatting about the weather.

The publication says focusing on home prices has forced us to “overlook all the other factors that determine whether a community is a good fit. Even if you could afford to live there, would you want to?”

In looking for the perfect place to call home, The Globe and Mail has developed a data-driven ranking to assist Canadians in making a crucial decision — where is the most liveable city in the country?

In compiling its inaugural list, The Globe and Mail says its primary purpose is to “Canadians identify communities where they can flourish based on their own circumstances.”

The list is rather extensive and offers users a way to “personalize the ranking” to view the top 20 per region, select features most important to you, or search for any city out of the 439 we included in the analysis to view its unique profile.

Here is how The Globe and Mail ranked the most liveable cities in Canada for 2023: