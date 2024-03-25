Man finds $1 million lottery ticket from last summer while cleaning out a drawer

For one lucky lottery player, the urge to tidy up resulted in a big surprise win after finding a ticket he purchased almost a year ago.

Sandipkumar Patel, 43, is self-employed and lives in the town of Arnprior in Ontario. He said he plays the lottery regularly, buying tickets two to three times a week. But while cleaning one day, he unearthed something unexpected.

“I was cleaning out my drawer, and I found this ticket, so I scanned it on the OLG app and saw I won big,” Patel recalled.

He had discovered a Lotto 6/49 ticket that he purchased in 2023 and was stunned to find out that he had matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the July 29, 2023 draw. He was now $1 million richer.

“My head began to spin. I was so shocked!” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his big cheque, he said he’ll use the money to pay off his mortgage and invest, and the rest will go into savings.

“I never thought I’d win, but my wife always had faith in me,” he said with a smile. “It’s like a dream come true.”

He added, “I can now say I’m a millionaire!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Madawaska Street in Arnprior.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.