A split-second decision to splurge on a bundle of lottery tickets has resulted in a massive win for one Nova Scotia man.

Unlike other lottery players who stick to the same games, Russell Musgrave, who lives in Boularderie Centre, enjoys playing new Atlantic Lottery games. So, while he was at a store one day, he decided to try the new Super Set for Life ticket, a Scratch’N Win game which costs $20 each.

“I asked the cashier if there was anything new, and she showed me that one, so I asked how much for a whole pack of them,” Musgrave recalled. “She checked and said it would be $400 for the entire package, so I said, ‘Well, give me $200 worth of them.'”

As soon as he got home, Musgrave sat down and played his first ticket — which happened to be the winning one. He had just won the Super Set for Life top prize of $100,000 a year for 20 years.

“That ticket had to be the first ticket she took out of the package,” he said. “What are the chances of that?”

Rather than annual payments, Musgrave chose the lump sum payment worth $1.5 million.

He said he’ll use the money to help pay off his daughter’s mortgage, help out his loved ones, and renovate his home.

“I feel great,” Musgrave said. “It’s a very substantial pile of money.”

Musgrave purchased his winning Super Set for Life ticket at Brewer’s Convenience in North Sydney, Nova Scotia. The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.

