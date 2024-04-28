Weekend winner: Canadian lottery player becomes millionaire overnight

Whether they know it yet or not, one lucky lottery player in Canada just became an overnight millionaire.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, April 27, with a $38 million Gold Ball jackpot. No one won the top prize, but someone will take home the $1 million White Ball prize after matching the number 30114405-01. According to PlayNow, the ticket was purchased in Western Canada.

The winning numbers in the Classic Draw for the $5 million prize were 03, 06, 18, 26, 36, 42, and bonus number 17, but no one won this time. However, two people will split the Classic Draw second prize after matching five of the six numbers and the bonus number, and each one will receive $101,454.10. The tickets were sold in Western Canada and Burnaby, BC.

The Lotto 6/49 Extra winning numbers were 33, 37, 54, and 89, but no one won the $500,000 prize. Similarly, no one matched the Encore number, winning 3914487 for the $1 million prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, May 1, and the jackpot is now at $40 million.

