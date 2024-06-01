Weekend winner: A Canadian lottery player just hit the $70 million jackpot

A Canadian lottery player’s life has changed dramatically overnight after winning the $70 million jackpot last night.

The Lotto Max jackpot had reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million, encouraging lottery lovers nationwide to try their luck.

A ticket sold in Ontario has won this jackpot for the third time in a row.

The last two winning tickets for the $70 million prize were sold in Lakefield in February and Toronto in April.

On April 19, Toronto-based former public worker Gregory (Greg) Chialtas won the maximum prize. The single dad now looks forward to buying homes for his family members, adopting a dog, and nourishing his kids’ lives.

This time, someone in Ottawa is celebrating.

But that isn’t all; four other players won Maximillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Two winning Maximillions tickets were sold on OLG.ca; the other two were in Ontario (Etobicoke and the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry areas).

A couple of players are also thankful they added the Encore option to their tickets after winning $100,000 each in Mississauga and the Lennox and Addington (Frontenac) region, Ontario.

OLG is asking the winning customers to check their email or accounts and come forward. You’ve received a notification if you’re one of the lucky people mentioned above.

If you didn’t win this time around, don’t worry—you can try your luck again with good chances.

Saturday night’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot stands at $59 million. There are only six balls left — five white and one gold. There’s also an opportunity to win a $5 million Class Draw jackpot.

Best of luck!

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.