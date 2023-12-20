NewsVentureCanadaCanada

Major car brand recalls nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag issue

National Trending Staff
Dec 20 2023, 11:24 pm
Toyota has issued a recall for nearly 100,000 vehicles due to a sensor issue that may impact the functionality of its airbag system.

In a press release, Toyota said the safety recall applies to certain 2020-2022 model year Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Lexus is a luxury vehicle brand owned by the Toyota Motor Corporation.

The recall applies to the following vehicles:

Toyota recall

Avalon, Avalon Hybrid 2020 – 2021
Camry, Camry Hybrid 2020 – 2022
Corolla 2020 – 2021
Highlander, Highlander Hybrid 2020 – 2021
RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid 2020 – 2021
Sienna Hybrid 2021

Lexus recall

ES250

2021

ES300H

2020 – 2022

ES350

2020 – 2021

RX350

2020 – 2021

RX450h

2020 – 2021

In total, 99,965 vehicles are impacted by the recall.

Toyota says the issue involves the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seats that may have been improperly manufactured, causing them to short circuit.

This could create issues with the airbag system, preventing it from properly classifying the occupant’s weight. Additionally, the airbag may not function as designed in particular crashes, creating a greater risk for injury.

Toyota will notify customers affected by the recall by mid-February 2024.

For all impacted vehicles, dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them if necessary.

People with questions can reach customer support at the Toyota Customer Interaction Centre at 1-888-TOYOTA-8 (1-888-869-6828) or the Lexus Guest Service at 1-800-26-LEXUS (1-800-265-3987).

