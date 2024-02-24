Weekend winner: A lottery player in Canada just woke up $18 million richer

Just days after a lottery player won big, another winner in Canada will be waking up to some life-changing news.

On February 20, a lucky lottery player in Ontario became a multimillionaire after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $70 million after weeks without a winner. Now, it appears that someone else has just won the game’s top prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, February 23, and the winning numbers were 08, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41, 47, and bonus number 10. This time, we won’t have to wait several draws for a winner because after matching seven of the winning numbers, someone just won the $18 million jackpot and the winning ticket was sold on PlayNow.com. Imagine waking up to that news on a Saturday morning!

As for other prizes, no one won the second prize worth $171,202.40 or the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000. There were no winners either for the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, February 27, and the top prize has reset to $10 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.