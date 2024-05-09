Someone in Canada just woke up $5 million richer thanks to a major lottery win.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic and Gold Ball draw blessed several Canadians with jackpots after yesterday’s draw.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $44 million Gold Ball prize, there were plenty of other big wins.

What would be your first BIG 🎁 purchase if you won Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot of $44 MILLION or $1 MILLION, plus the $5 MILLION Classic Jackpot? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/BrnXCD3rZ1 — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) May 7, 2024

One lucky player in Quebec matched all of the White Ball numbers (68694196-01) to win the $1 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw are 04, 07, 11, 29, 30, 31 and bonus number 32. A lottery player for Western Canada matched all six numbers to nab the $5 million windfall.

And the wins don’t stop there.

One person from Ontario and another from Atlantic Canada matched five out of six numbers, including the bonus, to split the second prize taking home $65,741.90 each.

Unfortunately, no one matched all four of the winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra Prize (11, 21, 66, 72). However, 42 Canadians did get three out of four right, winning $1,000 each.

No luck this time around? The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday and the jackpot is at an enormous $46 million.

There’s also today’s Lotto Max jackpot, which is at a staggering $55 million with four Maxmillions.

You could end up like this truck driver who has won the lottery TWICE. Or like these Canadian siblings who are now $5 million richer after playing the lottery together for 20 years.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.