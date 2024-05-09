Woman buys lottery ticket "to honour" late friend, wins six-figure prize

A woman dealing with the loss of a beloved friend was surprised to find that a lottery ticket she purchased in her honour turned out to be a winner.

While at a shopping centre one day, Nanaimo, BC, resident Shelley Loeffen decided to buy BCLC’s $20 Crossword Extreme Scratch & Win ticket. And the ticket held significant meaning for Loeffen — it reminded her of a dear friend who had passed away.

“It was her favourite, and I purchased it to honour her,” she recalled.

So while playing the ticket, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing: she had won the Scratch % Win game’s top prize of $150,000.

“At first, I was in denial and didn’t know if I should believe it,” said Loeffen. “I thought it was a dream.”

She said she shared the news of her win with family and friends.

“They were all shocked and so happy!” she said.

Loeffen plans to celebrate her win with a trip to Holland, where she’s always dreamed of going.” She’ll also use her winnings to invest in a new home.

Loeffen purchased her winning ticket from Woodgrove Centre on Island Highway in Nanaimo.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.