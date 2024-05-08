Looking for cheap TV and internet? Check out these new Freedom Mobile plans

It’s no longer just affordable mobile data — Freedom Mobile plans are expanding to include internet and TV services.

The Quebecor-owned wireless company announced that it’s expanding its suite of services, starting in select areas within Ontario and then rolling out to other markets across Canada in the next few months.

“At Freedom, affordability has been our focus since day one. We started with affordable mobile services, and now we’re excited to offer eligible customers reliable and affordable Internet with TV availability”, said Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor.

“Making Freedom a three-product player is a key milestone in our plan to give Canadians better telecommunications options and to foster healthy competition in more markets.”

Here’s how much Freedom Mobile plans for internet and TV will cost.

Freedom Home Internet

Whatever your internet speed needs are, Freedom Mobile plans offer a variety of options for different budgets.

Plans include a modem and eero 6 WiFi router rental, which uses the power of WiFi 6 to support faster speeds.

Here are the four price points for Freedom Home Internet:

30 Mbps = $39/month x 12 months ($6 off regular $45/month price)

100 Mbps = $60/month x 12 months ($10 off regular $70/month price)

500 Mbps = $80/month x 12 months ($5 off regular $85/month price)

1 Gbps = $90/month x 12 months ($5 off regular. $95/month price)

Freedom TV

Freedom Mobile is offering customers an introductory price of just $10 a month (after a $9 credit) to sign up for Freedom TV, with packs ranging from $19 to $20 monthly.

You can add channels “à la carte” at just $3 a month. However, adding channels is cheaper if you opt for a package. If you choose a 10-channel package, you can add a channel for just $1.75 monthly. If you opt for a 20-channel package, you can add a channel for $1.50 a month.

Eligible customers will be invited to sign up for these new Freedom Mobile plans over the coming weeks.