Although no one won the top lottery prize, Canada just got a brand new millionaire.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, January 6, and no one won the Gold Ball prize worth $24 million. However, someone did match the White Ball prize. The winning number was 96943233-01, and the lucky winner is now $1 million richer. As for the winning ticket, according to Atlantic Canada, the ticket was sold in York County, New Brunswick.

🚨 WINNER ALERT! 🚨 Check your #Lotto649 tickets, York County, N.B! You could be a potential $1,000,000 winner! 🎉 https://t.co/MZPhWSd3Qw pic.twitter.com/FAWs8l7QCP — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) January 7, 2024

There was a $5 million Classic Draw prize up for grabs, but no one matched the winning numbers 18, 19, 33, 38, 48, 49, and bonus number 27. However, after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, someone won the Classic Draw second prize worth $266,262.10, and according to PlayNow, that ticket was sold in Ontario.

The Classic Draw Extra winning numbers were 41, 58, 93, and 94, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set to take place on Wednesday with a Gold Ball jackpot worth $26 million.