Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the Lotto Max draw? Make sure to grab your ticket and check the recent results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, January 5, and a whopping $40 million was up for grabs. The winning numbers were 03, 06, 11, 24, 29, 45, 50, and bonus number 16, according to PlayNow.

There were no winners for the top prize, and no one won the second prize, which was worth $182,837.80. After matching six of the seven winning numbers, 46 lottery players each won $3,974.70.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 3, 23, 42, and 45, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The Encore number was 7152976, and one lucky player won a prize worth $1 million.

The next draw is set to take place on Wednesday, January 10. The jackpot now stands at $50 million with two Maxmillions prizes.