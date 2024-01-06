NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jan 6 2024, 3:46 pm
Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw
Colin Temple/Shutterstock | Cast Of Thousands/Shutterstock

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the Lotto Max draw? Make sure to grab your ticket and check the recent results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, January 5, and a whopping $40 million was up for grabs. The winning numbers were 03, 06, 11, 24, 29, 45, 50, and bonus number 16, according to PlayNow.

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

There were no winners for the top prize, and no one won the second prize, which was worth $182,837.80. After matching six of the seven winning numbers, 46 lottery players each won $3,974.70.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 3, 23, 42, and 45, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The Encore number was 7152976, and one lucky player won a prize worth $1 million.

The next draw is set to take place on Wednesday, January 10. The jackpot now stands at $50 million with two Maxmillions prizes.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Lottery
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop