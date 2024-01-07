NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Lottery winner from small town ready to escape the Canadian winter after six-figure win

Jan 7 2024, 1:42 pm
alc.ca | @AL_Lottery/X

Taking a chance on a new game paid off for one lucky lottery player who’s now celebrating a six-figure win.

Bradley Baldwin lives in Brigus, a small fishing community in Newfoundland and Labrador. One day, while playing on the Atlantic Lottery mobile app, he decided to purchase a $5 Mega 360 ticket, a game launched several months ago that offers a top prize worth $500,000.

Baldwin couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he saw the result: he had just won $100,000.

He was so shocked that he said that he had to call the lottery corporation’s toll-free number to confirm that he really was a winner.

Now, with an extra $100,000 in his bank account, Baldwin has some pretty fun plans coming up: he’s planning to whisk his family away from the Canadian winter and jet off to someplace warm. All he has to do is decide between Barbados and Costa Rica.

