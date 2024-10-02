One Canadian woman is celebrating a life-changing lottery win, but that’s not stopping her from following her usual routine.

Lorraine Beaudin lives in the small town of Petit-Shippagan, New Brunswick. Although she’s been a regular lottery player, she said she never really expected to win big.

But all that changed after the record-breaking September 17 draw. At the time, the Lotto Max jackpot was worth a record-breaking $80 million. Two people ended up splitting the top prize — a lottery player in Ontario won one half, and the other was claimed by Bernard Morissette, who’s now $40 million richer. Read his full story here.

Beaudin recalled the moment she went to the store to check her ticket.

“I went to have my ticket validated at the store, that’s when the girl’s face changed,”

she said. “I asked what was happening, and she said that I won some money. I asked

how much, and she said, ‘A big amount.'”

At the time of the draw, there were 18 Maxmillions prizes to be won, and Beaudin had won one of the $1 million prizes after she matched the winning numbers 3, 4, 11, 21, 33, 34, and 46.

“My daughter was waiting in the car, and when I came out, I said, ‘That took some time, eh?’ and she agreed,” Beaudin said.

“So, I said, ‘Well, I just won a million dollars,’ and she started crying and said, ‘This is real, mom?'”

When she arrived at the prize centre to claim her $1 million prize, she revealed that she had more lottery tickets with her.

“I buy for every single draw; I never miss one,” she said. “I have more tickets I purchased in my purse right now.”

Beaudin said she’s considering using her winnings to buy or build a new home. She also plans to share her good fortune by using the money to spoil her children.

Beaudin’s winning ticket was sold at Épicerie Gagnon in Petite-Rivière-de-l’Ile, New Brunswick, and the retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.