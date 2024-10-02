Alberta Premier slammed for suggesting US involvement in "chemtrails" over Canada

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing some heat after her controversial comments about alleged “chemtrails” over Canada.

During a town hall meeting in Edmonton on September 28, Smith discussed various topics, such as immigration and tax deductions.

An attendee then asked Smith about “chemtrails over Edmonton.” A video of her response was shared online, where she stated that she had spoken with authorities regarding the matter.

“The best I’ve been able to do is talk to the woman responsible for the airspace, and she says no one is allowed to go up and spray anything in the air. Well, she told me,” she said with a shrug as her comments were met with boos.

She continued, “The other person told me that if anyone is doing it, it’s the US Department of Defence, and you know I have some limitations on what I can do in my job. I don’t know that I’d have much power if that is the case if the US Department of Defence is spraying us.”

Smith then explained that she plans to investigate further but has found “no evidence” that any private or environmental company is involved.

“My airports tell me that they have a record of every single plane that goes up, so I’m kind of at a dead end in here,” she said. “You have some special lead that you want to give me afterwards, please let me know, and I’ll track it down.”

Smith’s comments have drawn intense criticism online.

“The fact that Danielle Smith is behaving as if the ‘chemtrails’ story is real is beyond disturbing,” wrote Mike Morris on X. “The woman is a conspiracy theory nut. Poor Alberta.”

“Who’s she trying to scare and why?” demanded one X user. “Those trails you see left behind in the sky by aircraft are simply just water.”

A video by Health Canada explained that condensation trails or contrails are streaks across the sky emitted when hot jet engine exhaust mixes with cold air high in the atmosphere.

Chemtrails are a popular conspiracy theory that suggests that the government or other parties are spraying chemicals for nefarious reasons such as mind control, population control, or weather control.

PressProgress reports that The Pentagon and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) have denied Smith’s suggestion that the agencies are spraying chemicals over Edmonton.

“NORAD and US Northern Command are not conducting any flight activities in Canada that involve the spraying of chemicals,” stated a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Smith also told PressProgress that the premier was just repeating information.

“The Premier was simply sharing what she has heard from some folks over the summer on this issue,” they said. “She was not saying that she believed the US government was using chemtrails in Alberta.”

Daily Hive has contacted Smith’s office, the US Department of Defence, and NORAD for comment. We will update this story when they respond.