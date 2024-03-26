"I stopped to pick up a Diet Pepsi": Lottery winner leaves with more than just a soda

It’s hard to imagine that something as ordinary as wanting a soda would lead to such a life-altering moment, but that’s exactly what happened to one lottery player.

Karen Martin, 62, is a dental assistant who lives in Brighton, Ontario. She recalled how, on Valentine’s Day, she simply wanted to quench her thirst, so she stopped at a convenience store to buy a drink.

Martin said she enjoys playing instant games, so she also decided to buy an Instant Gold Pursuit ticket, a game that was launched in January and costs $25 per play. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.19, and the top prize is worth $100,000.

When she finally got the chance to check her ticket, she was shocked: according to the OLG App, she had won the top prize and was now $100,000 richer.

“I told my husband, daughter, and son-in-law right away,” said Martin, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her prize. “My family was very excited for me and wanted to see the validation screen.”

In order to celebrate her win, she’s planning a vacation with her family.

“I stopped to pick up a Diet Pepsi and ended up with $100,000,” she said. “I feel very excited and happy. It’s an experience you can’t put into words.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Elizabeth Street in Brighton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.