For one lottery player, retirement came a lot sooner than expected.

Guy Dufour is a resident of Laval, Québec, who has worked in the printing industry for over 20 years. He often wagers $2 on a 10-number combination in Banco, a Loto-Québec draw game. One day, he stopped at a Couche-Tard at 5795 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, and opted for his usual wager and added a $1 Turbo option that would quadruple his winnings if he won.

Talk about lucky because that’s exactly what happened in the April 3 Banco draw.

Dufour recalls how he was at home during a power outage when he checked his ticket on the app.

Thanks to the Turbo option, he quadrupled his initial $400,000 win, which made him $1.6 million richer.

“It’s official, I’m retiring!” Dufour recalls saying after learning about his big win. “My first reaction was to tell myself, ‘Now, I’ve officially retired since the Thursday on which I won the prize.'”

He immediately shared the news with his spouse.

“She was really happy and gave me a great big kiss,” he said, smiling ear to ear.

Dufour returned to the convenience store where he purchased his winning ticket and was presented with the $1.6 million cheque.

During the ceremony held by Loto-Québec, he shared his plans now that he’s officially retired. He said the win will allow him to pursue a passion he shares with his wife: camping.

“We have a project,” said Dufour. “Since we love camping, we want to buy a tent trailer and visit all the beautiful spots in Québec.”

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $16,000.

