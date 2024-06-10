Thousands sign petition to save "Big Brother Canada" from being evicted from TV

The future of Big Brother Canada is in jeopardy after the show failed to make it into Corus Entertainment’s upcoming lineup. But fans aren’t ready to give it up.

On June 6, the broadcaster announced its 2024/2025 series lineup, which will include Untitled Steph Curry/Adam Pally Project, Hysteria!, The Chicken Sisters, and more.

“Corus is the clear leader in specialty entertainment for Canadians. With 16 of the Top 20 specialty entertainment programs this spring, we deliver the most-talked-about shows that drive the biggest audiences,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice president of networks and content at Corus Entertainment.

But fans were quick to notice Big Brother Canada’s absence from the lineup. On the same day, a petition titled “Big Brother Canada Needs Your Help!” appeared on Change.org.

Jayda Bannister, who started the petition, writes, “As many of you know, Big Brother Canada has been shelved. We saved it once before, and we can do it again!

“If we give up now, it’s truly over. But while the news is still fresh, we have the chance to make a difference. This time, the fight is more critical than ever.”

A Corus spokesperson told Daily Hive in an email that the media company has yet to make a decision regarding the show’s renewal for season 13.

The series first launched in February 2013 and is currently hosted by TV and radio personality Arisa Cox, who is also the show’s executive producer.

As of June 10, 3,965 fans had signed the petition, and many took to the comments section to share just how much the show means to them.

“I’m signing because Arisa is a queen and deserves to keep her job,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “Wow, you cannot get rid of Big Brother Canada! That’s my family’s show. We watch it together. We have never missed an episode. Please keep it.”

“Learn from last season’s mistakes,” wrote one signee. “Don’t allow unlikeable characters to come back and choose new players that actually know how to play the game. I still watched the last season to support [the show], but it was hard.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Corus and Bannister for more information.

