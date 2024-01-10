"It feels great": Lottery winner aims to jet off to Hawaii thanks to $100K ticket

An Alberta man says he is jetting off to Hawaii thanks to his newfound windfall of $100,000 thanks to a December Lotto Max and Extra draw.

Greg McLachlan of Fort Saskatchewan is planning to make some of his dreams come true this year after netting $100,000 on a December 5 draw, adding that he and his sister have been dreaming of a trip to Hawaii.

“I saw online there was a winner in Edmonton and checked the Lotto Spot! app,” he told the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

“When I saw I’d won, I was so excited! I ran to show my roommate and she was excited too,” adding that he’s in shock over the win.

“It feels great,” he laughed. “But I still can’t believe it!”

McLachlan purchased his $6 Lotto Max and Extra ticket from the 7-Eleven at 97001A 90 Street in Fort Saskatchewan.

He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn on December 5 – 1341533.