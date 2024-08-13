Costco Canada is hiring and many jobs don't require a degree

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new job and are a Costco fan, you’re in luck. The popular big-box retailer is hiring for positions nationwide, and many roles don’t require a degree.

Whether you’re hoping to work at the legendary food court or greet customers at the door, Costco has plenty of openings.

Not only is the one-stop shop one of Canada’s most trusted grocery brands, but it also offers its employees excellent benefits.

“Costco has one of the most competitive benefits packages in the industry,” states the store’s website.

“Not only do we provide our employees with a full spectrum of benefits (after meeting qualifying requirements), but employees may also elect coverage for their spouse and children. 100% of the premiums are paid by Costco!”

So, brush off your resume and start applying because these positions are waiting to be filled.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: A baker prepares and bakes a number of bakery products according to Costco formulas, and handles industrial-sized ingredient containers and machines.

Requirements: High school diploma or GED preferred and bakery experience is required.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: A cake decorator frosts and fills cakes using a spatula, decorates and writes messages on cakes using pastry bags and tips, and boxes cakes for sales stock and special orders. This role also requires staff to use bakery machines and provide prompt and friendly customer service.

Requirements: A High School Diploma or GED is preferred, and food safety certification (Level 1) is required for the first day in the position. Candidates with cake decorating experience will be given preference over other applicants.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: A cashier assistant packs member orders into boxes and transfers items to a separate cart for cashiers. They perform clean-up, cart retrieval, merchandise restocking and run for items as directed, as well as provide a high level of service for members. Some machinery operation is also part of this position.

Requirements: A high school diploma or GED is preferred.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: A food service assistant prepares and sells food and drinks to customers. They pull and stock supplies and ingredients, clean the kitchen area and eating area, and provide prompt and courteous member service.

Requirements: A high school diploma or GED is preferred, and a food safety certification level (Level 1) is required on the first day in the position.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: This role requires the staff member to protect company assets from internal and external theft and observe and report potential safety and security hazards. Clerks also investigate and detain suspects, complete reports, cooperate with local law enforcement, and may need to testify in court if necessary.

Requirements: A high school diploma or GED is preferred, as well as a loss prevention license (as required by the province). Those with loss prevention experience will be given preference over other candidates. This should include a strong understanding and knowledge of the Criminal Code of Canada relating to theft and fraud offences, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Trespass Act, and the Privacy Act.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: The meat assistant wraps and labels meat products and stocks display cases. They also operate the store’s meat grinder and perform maintenance on machines as needed.

Requirements: A high school diploma or GED is preferred, and a food safety certification level (Level 1) is required on the first day in the position.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: This role requires the hiree to actively greet customers, verify membership cards, and keep entry counts. They provide a high level of member service and perform warehouse safety and security checks on foot and using a personal vehicle. They also check member receipts at exit.

Requirements: A high school diploma or GED is preferred, and a valid driver’s license and vehicle are needed.

Locations: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Description: This role requires the hiree to prepare, package, and label meals, including entrees, salads, party trays, rotisserie chicken, and ribs for Costco’s deli department. They will also assemble take-and-bake pizzas. Machinery cleaning and maintenance, as well as stocking and cleaning duties, are also required.

Requirements: A high school diploma or GED is preferred, and a food safety certification level (Level 1) is required on the first day in the position.