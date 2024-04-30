A man fighting cancer says his prayers have been answered after winning an astounding US$1.33 billion (C$1.82 billion) lottery prize.

Oregon resident Cheng “Charlie” Saephan, 46, bought tickets for the Powerball draw on April 6, 2024. Wanting to boost their chances of winning the huge jackpot, Saephan, his wife Duanpen Saephan, 37, and their friend Laiza Chao, 55, of Milwaukie, decided to split the cost by buying over US$200 (C$274) worth of lottery tickets at a Plaid Pantry store in Portland, according to The Oregonian.

Saephan was born in Laos and lived in Thailand before moving to the US in 1994. Before the draw, Saephanak, a former machinist who worked on airplane parts, said he had written out numbers from the game on a piece of paper and slept with the paper under his pillow. He had a feeling he would win something, perhaps several million.

“I prayed to God to help me,” he said, “My kids are young, and I’m not that healthy.”

For eight years, Saephan has been battling cancer, and he’s currently fighting a recurrence. His first diagnosis was in 2016.

Then, on April 6, his luck finally turned: Saephan had matched the Powerball winning numbers 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and red ball number 9, winning a US$1.33 billion (C$1.82 billion) prize.

Chao had given Saephan US$100 (C$137) for the 20 lottery tickets, so as soon as he found out about their win, he immediately called her to share the news.

“I said, ‘Laiza, where are you?’ and she said, ‘I’m going to work,’” recalled Saephan. “I replied, ‘You don’t have to go anymore.’”

According to a release from Powerball, Saephan is sharing the prize with his wife and Chao. All three winners elected to take the cash option, which totals US$422,309,193.97 (C$580,080,394.21) after taxes. The prize will be split among the three individuals, with 50% going to Chao and the Saephans receiving 25% each.

It’s the largest Powerball prize ever won in Oregon, surpassing the $340 million (C$466.9 million) jackpot won in 2005. It’s also the eighth-largest lottery prize ever won in the US.

Saephan said he doesn’t think he’ll have much time to enjoy his winnings — he had just had chemotherapy a week before claiming his prize.

“How am I going to have time to spend all of this money?” he asked while claiming his prize.

For now, he said he plans to buy a house.

“I am grateful for the lottery and how I have been blessed,” Saephan said, according to local news station KOIN. “I am able to provide for my family and my health. My life has been changed. Now I can bless my family and hire a good doctor for myself.”

The retailer that sold the winning ticket, Plaid Pantry, will also receive a US$100,000 (C$137,359.17) bonus.