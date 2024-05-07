Canadian lotto winner uses prize to pay late brother's medical bills

A Canadian lottery winner has plans to honour his late brother with his $100,000 windfall.

Like many lottery players, Florante Soliven had a plan for what he’d do if he ever won the lottery.

The Vegreville, Alberta, local hoped that if he won, he could help his brother with medical expenses.

Soliven’s brother passed away; however, he continued buying tickets because it helped him feel connected to his brother, the first person he thought of when he discovered he was a winner earlier this year.

“I went on the website and saw I won $100,000,” he explained. “I immediately thought of my brother, and I felt like he heard me.”

The new winner said he wants to stick to his original plan and use his recent windfall to pay his brother’s medical bills.

“I’m really happy to do it,” he said. “This is such a big help!”

You might also like: Check your pantry: Yogurt and chocolate covered pretzels recalled due to salmonella risk

Bagel Bites are returning to grocery stores across Canada

WestJet strike staved off after agreement reached with aircraft mechanics' union

Soliven purchased his winning Western Max and Extra ticket at Vegreville Fas Gas, located at 6813 Highway 16A West in Vegreville.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.