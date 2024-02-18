There were two huge lottery prizes up for grabs this weekend — the Lotto Max jackpot, which just hit $70 million, and the Lotto 6/49 jackpot, which just reached $50 million after another draw without a winner.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, February 17, but no one won the Gold Ball prize, which would’ve been worth $48 million. One lucky lottery player who purchased their ticket in Western Canada will be waking up to some really happy news after winning the White Ball prize worth $1 million. The winning numbers were 26741453-01.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize worth $5 million were 03, 17, 25, 29, 36, 46, and bonus number 02. Although no one won the top prize, three people did manage to match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number and will soon be taking home a cheque for $85,812.70 each. According to PlayNow, the three winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, Ontario, and Quebec.

As for the Classic Draw Extra, no one matched the winning numbers 2, 42, 50, and 56 for the $500,000 prize. But one lotto player is now $1 million richer after matching the Encore number 0348644, according to OLG.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set to take place on Wednesday, February 21.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.