Weekend winners: Two lottery players split a million dollar prize

It’s time to dig out those lottery tickets and check the latest Lotto Max winning numbers.

The draw took place on Friday, September 6, and the prize was a jaw-dropping $65 million. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 05, 16, 18, 20, 23, 28, 39, and bonus 08. However, no one won the top prize or the second prize worth $253,356.30.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers, 53 lottery players will split the third prize, with each receiving $4,780.30.

Eight Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, were to be won during the draw, but no one matched any of the winning numbers.

In BC, the Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 45, 57, 80, and 96, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

However, if you purchased a ticket in Ontario, make sure to check your ticket because, according to OLG, two people will split the $1 million Encore prize after they matched the winning number 5826205.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, September 10, and the jackpot has now reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million. In addition, there are also 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.