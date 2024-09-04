From missing luggage to weird passenger behaviour, there’s certainly been no shortage of travel drama this year. And now you have a chance to make money off your misery.

Travel insurance provider Travel Guard is offering unlucky travellers a chance to win some serious cash.

“Who hasn’t experienced a cringe-worthy travel fail? Whether it was an embarrassing dance move that resulted in a sprained ankle during the cruise ship talent show or getting swarmed by bees on your last camping trip, we want to hear all about your funny and unlucky travel moments,” reads the contest page.

To enter the contest, share the story of your worst travel mishaps with a video or photo. The submission deadline is October 15, and the contest is open to residents in the US and Canada. Unfortunately, the contest excludes Quebec residents. You must also be 19 years old or older to join.

Starting October 16, the public can vote for their favourite entry until November 7. The story with the most votes wins the grand prize of US$10,000 (C$13,551). There’s also a second prize of US$5,000 (C$6,775) and a third prize of US$3,000 (C$4,065).

There have been many noteworthy travel stories in the past few months.

In April, Air Canada passengers alleged that their suitcases arrived destroyed, with one TikToker stating, “Air Canada, YOU CHEWED MY SUITCASE??????”

One Canadian man filmed another passenger stomping on his bag to make it fit Flair Airline’s personal baggage sizer.

Several unfortunate travellers found themselves out several thousands of dollars after a WestJet employee strike left them stranded.

To join the contest, submit your story here. Who knows? You might finally see your luck turn.