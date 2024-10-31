Halloween lottery win: Someone in Canada is now a millionaire

It’s certainly a happy Halloween for one lucky Canadian lottery player.

While no one won the $20 million Gold Ball jackpot, Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw did pick up its sixth white ball.

A lottery player from BC matched all of the winning numbers (05705048-01) to win the White Ball prize of $1 million.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 04, 09, 14, 17, 30, 44, and bonus 03.

Unfortunately, no one won the $5 million jackpot, but two lottery players did match five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus to split the second prize. Someone from Penticton, BC and a player from Ontario are taking home $67,133.20 each.

The Classic Draw extra prize winning numbers were 17, 49, 63, and 64. No one matched all four to win the $500,000 prize, but 44 Canadians did match three to win a modest $1,000 each.

If you ghosted this draw, the next Lotto 6/49 jackpot is on Saturday, November 2, and it’s worth $22 million.

It might also be worth checking your lottery ticket for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday. No one won the jackpot or the second prize, but 27 Canadians matched six out of seven winning numbers, taking home $6,100.80 each.

You could end up like this single mom of four who, thanks to a huge lottery win, has big plans for her 50th birthday.

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Oshawa resident Gaetana Vella. She matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Lotto Max draw on September 24, 2024, to win $100,000.

The program designer and administrator downloaded the OLG app and created an OLG.ca account last year.

“As a single mom of four, it’s not always easy. This win has been a true blessing,” she shared. “I say, ‘Pick up a ticket and take that leap of faith!’”

She plans to put part of the lottery windfall towards her birthday celebrations next year.

“This January, I’ll be celebrating my 50th birthday! I plan to mark the occasion by taking a vacation with my family,” Vella concluded.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.