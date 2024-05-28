Lottery players across Canada have recently witnessed draw after draw without a big winner, and the prize pool keeps growing.

Between Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, a combined $145 million in top prizes could be won this week.

The next Lotto Max draw is set to take place on Tuesday, May 28, and the jackpot is still at the game’s prize limit of $70 million.

This time, however, lottery players have a bigger chance of waking up $1 million richer because there are now 14 Maxmillions prizes to be won.

The previous Lotto Max draw happened on Friday, May 25, and two lucky lottery players became instant millionaires after winning Maxmillions prizes. The winning tickets were purchased in Ontario and Mission, BC.

But Lotto Max isn’t the only lottery game with a sizeable jackpot this week.

There’s currently a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $56 million, and there are now only seven balls left — six white and one gold. In addition to the Gold Ball Draw, there’s a Classic Draw jackpot worth $5 million.

The last Lotto 6/49 draw occurred on Saturday, May 25, and two people won big. According to PlayNow, someone in Atlantic Canada won the White Ball prize worth a million dollars and another lottery player in Western Canada became $5 million richer after winning the Classic Draw top prize.

The next draw is on Wednesday, May 29. Have you bought a ticket to test your luck?

Fingers crossed!

