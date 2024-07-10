If you purchased a ticket for the recent lottery draw, don’t forget to check your ticket against the latest results.

The recent Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, July 9, had a massive jackpot worth $50 million. The winning numbers were 19, 22, 29, 33, 41, 45, 50, and bonus 44, but there were no winners after no one matched the winning numbers. No one won the second prize either, which was worth $184,704.40.

After they matched six of the seven winning numbers, several lottery players came quite close and won the third prize. According to PlayNow, 46 winners will split the third prize, each receiving $4,015.30.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes during the draw, each worth $1 million, but no one matched the winning numbers 01, 06, 17, 33, 34, 35, 48 and 05, 06, 07, 11, 21, 25, 31.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra were 1, 6, 17, 33, 34, 35, and 48. However, no one won the $500,000 prize. The winning Encore number was 4548570, but no one won the $1 million prize either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was Friday, June 14. The winner matched the numbers 05, 11, 29, 31, 38, 39, 49, and bonus 41 and won the $55 million jackpot.

The next draw also has $55 million up for grabs.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, July 12, the prize pool will amount to $59 million and include a $55 million jackpot and an estimated four Maxmillions,” states a release from Loto-Québec.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.