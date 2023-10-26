Mid-week winner: Canadian lottery player wakes up $1 million richer

A lottery player in Canada beat the odds and woke up a million dollars richer on Thursday.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and gold ball draw took place on Wednesday, October 25.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $24 million gold ball jackpot, there were still some huge wins last night.

According to Play Now, someone in Canada is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 01, 32, 76, 64 and the bonus number 02.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 01, 04, 16, 22, 29, 47 and the bonus number 43.

However, two lucky Canadians from Western Canada and one from Ontario did match five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus number, to win the second prize of $62,643.10 each.

The classic draw Extra winning lottery numbers were 10, 17, 31 and 92. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, October 28, with a gold ball jackpot of $26 million.

If you didn’t beat the odds for Wednesday night’s draws, it’s worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, October 27, with a jackpot of $50 million and two Maxmillions up for grabs.

If you beat the odds for any of the upcoming draws, you could come out with a wholesome story like this Ontario man whose coffee “ended up on the front lawn” when he realized he won.

Or this dad, who’s planning to use his $5 million lottery jackpot to sponsor his kids’ hockey team.

If you happen to wake up a new multimillionaire, make sure to check out Daily Hive’s guide on what you should actually do if you win the lottery.