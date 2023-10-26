Lotto-winning grandfather "almost had a heart attack" at the ticket scanner

A lotto player from Richmond Hill, Ontario, could hardly contain his joy when he found out he had won a substantial prize.

Ryszard Dyja, a father and grandfather, is a weekly lotto player. His most frequent games include Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max.

The 68-year-old had bought some lottery tickets at a Petro Canada location in his area, and on September 20, a Lotto 6/49 draw determined he had won a second prize worth $108,925.

He visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall and recalled how he felt when he realized he’d won.

It’s fair to say he had a pretty big reaction.

“I had some tickets to check, and the first couple I scanned a few small wins – $20, $5 and a free play,” he shared. “When I scanned my last ticket, I almost had a heart attack! I felt like my life flashed before my eyes – I was so excited!”

The winner said he began running around his house, screaming with happiness. “I was on cloud nine! Life is good – life is really good! I’m shaking just uttering these words out of my mouth – that’s how joyous I am. It’s a miracle!”

Dyja only shared one thing he wanted to do with his prize money — travel.

He wants to go to Australia and Poland to see his mom and daughter.

“I’m going to take care of my mother,” the proud winner revealed.