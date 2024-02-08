Mid-week win: Canadian lottery player wakes up $1 million richer

A lucky lottery player in Canada woke up a new millionaire today.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw took place on Wednesday, February 7.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $42 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some major wins last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

According to Play Now, a lottery player from Ontario is taking home the White Ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 57, 54, 39, 69, and the bonus number, 05.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 07, 19, 21, 33, 36, 45, and the bonus number, 04.

However, there was one player who nabbed the second prize, matching five of the six numbers, including the bonus.

Someone from Western Canada is taking home $202,042.40.

The classic draw Extra winning lottery numbers were 13, 27, 66 and 96. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, February 10, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $44 million.

If you didn’t beat the odds for Wednesday night’s draws, it’s worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday. The jackpot has increased to $55 million, with four Maxmillions up for grabs.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.