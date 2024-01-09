Twice the luck: Woman planning sunny vacation after second lottery win

Linda Muzyka is on a lucky streak and is $50,000 richer after becoming a lottery winner for the second time.

The 59-year-old Brampton resident recently won big with the Instant Hit It Big game, using a ticket she’d bought at a convenience store in her city.

When she played her ticket, she initially thought she had only won $100. But she looked again and saw she was a big winner.

“I was very happy,” she said in a press statement.

Muzyka experienced an even bigger win when she previously won $170,000 playing Poker Lotto.

So what will the two-time lottery winner do with her new windfall?

She says she plans on taking an extended vacation somewhere sunny and warm.

Many other recent lottery winners are focusing on travelling and buying a new home.

A lottery scratch ticket one Quebec man received as a gift turned out to be worth a top prize of a million dollars just this past Sunday and gave him a chance to be on TV, too.

“I’ll remember this forever,” said Roland Charette, beaming from ear to ear. “It was very emotional!”

He’ll spend part of the prize visiting Paris with his son and use the rest to buy a house.

Haley Heaton, a Gen Z mom from Cambridge, Ontario, also plans to use her prize money to become a homeowner.