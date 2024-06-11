We don’t mean to alarm you, but Father’s Day is coming up (it’s on June 16, in case you forgot). And if you’re overwhelmed by *gestures wildly at everything,* we wouldn’t judge if you put off getting a gift for your pops and are now stressing out. But fret not, because we found all the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts that’ll still arrive in time for his special day!

He probably deserves an upgrade to his fragrance wardrobe, and this one is the perfect option. It’s woodsy and earthy (thanks to notes of agarwood, palo santo, and leather) with a clean formula that’s free of potential irritants — like formaldehydes and pthalates.

This set comes with everything your dear ol’ dad could possibly need for grooming. A full nail care kit will let him trim away hangnails, file away a chip, and even tweeze errant brow hairs. Additionally, he’ll get a body wash, multi-use trimmer, moisturizer, and a deodorant specially formulated for his “boys,” making this a truly top-to-bottom care kit.

When he’s cooking (or crafting) up a storm, he’ll probably love the extra protection these gloves afford. Reviewers say they’re not only surprisingly comfy, but also keep digits safe from stabs, nicks, and pokes from any household tools. And if they ever get dirty, he’ll be able to toss ’em into the washing machine without worrying about them snagging or changing shape.

Comfort is king, folks! These classic slip-ons are fully lined with fluffy sheepskin (that’s thermoregulating, by the way, so Dad’s feet won’t get sweaty), while the sturdy ‘n’ lightweight outsole is the right amount of cushioned and grippy. Expect him to rock these all year round.

It’s compatible with the top creative software programs, has lag-free tracking, and comes with a stylus that’ll let him draw, write, sketch, and edit in comfort. And because it’s completely wireless, he’ll be able to get creative no matter where he is (even if it’s nowhere near a plug).

Chock-full of wilderness survival knowledge (courtesy of author and actual bushmaster Dave Canterbury), Dad will probably find it both useful and fun to flip through this the next time he’s on a camping trip — or just lounging outdoors.

Reviewers call this the “future of coffee,” so you know it’s bound to be a hit for your caffeine-loving father. It’s both easy to use and easy to clean, while producing silky and delicious coffee with absolutely zero electricity (which means it’s also great for camping!). And he won’t need to stock up on paper filters because it’s got a reusable one.

When other activities just aren’t cutting it, Dad’s sure to love this absolutely gargantuan playing dice set. He’ll be able to play both indoors and outdoors, with reviewers saying its large format is great for older people who might struggle to see the numbers on petite die. It comes with a convenient carrying bag (and instructions if he feels like going by the book).

They’re colourful, fun, and wickedly sharp — what more could Dad want? Reviewers say the protective covers keep them in peak condition for a lot longer, meaning your dad can spend less time sharpening and more time whipping up his favourite meal.

He’ll get everything he might need to get (or keep) his beard in peak condition, including a wash, soothing shave conditioner, and a beard oil so hydrating that beard frizzies will be a thing of the past. To top things off, the kit comes with a beard comb so he can tame flyaways. Does a whole kit ‘n’ caboodle feel like a bit much? You can always start him off with just the beard oil to ease him into proper facial hair care.

It’s called the “ultimate” bar book for a reason, and it’s because it’ll help Dad make over a thousand different sippers. There are sections on barware, mixing techniques, proper glassware, and even recipes for garnishes, rims, infusions and syrups that’ll take his bartending skills to a whole new level. Just make sure you score an invite to the hottest joint in town! Reviewers say it’s useful for both amateurs and seasoned pros alike.

Help your dad carve out a six-pack without all the fuss and fuss of getting a gym membership. This nifty wheel has wide, stabilizing grips, built-in resistance, and even a high-density foam kneepad to protect his joints while he works up a sweat. Reviewers say just one set on this wheel gave them a better workout than any other equipment they’ve used!

We’d like to say this is a gift purely for Dad, but if you’re sick of always being the designated screw and nail holder while he tinkers around the house, consider this the perfect solution. It’s strong enough to hold all the petite odds and ends he needs while tightening handles, mounting pictures, or even putting together furniture. Reviewers say it’s like having an extra set of hands!

Whether Dad wants to trim, shave, or just edge up, this hybrid shaving tool will help him do just that. Its dual-sided blade cuts up and down, giving him extra control to customize his facial hair fully. Reviewers were surprised by how easy it was to use, so he won’t have to spend all of Father’s Day decoding complicated instructions. It has an eight-hour run time and is rechargeable once the juice runs out.

It really doesn’t get any easier and more convenient than this, thanks to genius multi-tiered cooking surfaces (that are non-stick, by the way), and a helpful timer to let Dad know when his tasty creation is ready for consumption. After he’s done whipping up a batch of his famous breakfast sammies, clean-up is a breeze, too, thanks to dishwasher-safe components. Reviewers love that it saves them from dirtying up piles of cookware and dishes in their quest for tasty eats.

