Last month, our DH readers tried a *lot* of products. And after all that testing, they think these are the best Amazon Canada products, so naturally, we had to share them all with you. So if you’ve been searching for helpful household accessories, a new skincare hero, or gadgets that actually do what they say they’ll do, peruse this list and grab yourself a few new goodies to try out in June.

This TSA-approved kit will let you pack your creams, lotions, cleansers, shampoos, and conditioners while being completely leakproof so you won’t have to stress about getting your stuff goopy en route. Because every piece is made of lightweight BPA-free material, it won’t add any weight to your luggage. And it definitely doesn’t hurt that the kit comes with a mini funnel, a mini pipette, and a mini spatula to make topping things up easier. You’ll also get a spray bottle, two pump bottles, two mini jars, three flat pouch bottles, and a reusable travel pouch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.99

Green thumb feeling a little wilted lately? Pop one of these food spikes into your planters and let them work their magic. You’ll get more lush foliage and bigger, better blooms without having to muss and fuss over every individual plant’s specific needs (do you need more light? Less light!? Extra water??? Please help). They’re slow-release, deliver enough food for up to two months, and are safe for basically every type of plant — even the finicky ones. You’ll get a pack of 24.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $3.78

Overall reviewer consensus is that they wish they’d bought this sooner. It delivers more water pressure over a larger area, making it ideal for showering with a partner. Somehow, it’s also quieter than other models and is incredibly easy to install (even if you’re not a professional plumber). And when you want to adjust the angle, you can do that easily, too, just by tipping the head in the direction you want.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.95+ ( $56.78+ )

Spritzing down your produce with this wash will remove dirt, wax, pesticides, and other gunk hiding on your produce, saving you *tons* of time during meal prep. Reviewers love that it doesn’t leave a residue and say the spray dispenser is a stroke of genius (and lets them clean quickly and efficiently, even if they’ve only got one clean hand).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $3.74

It breaks down all the icky stuff hiding out of reach, so you won’t have to stress about hidden grease and goop clogging up your plumbing. You’ll only need to use it once a month — just peel off the cap sticker, pop it on the bottom rack, and run a cleaning cycle!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $4.97 ( $5.99 )

If you’re on the hunt for the *perfect* HA serum, reviewers say this is the one to beat. In addition to being far more budget-friendly than some of those other fancy brands, it’s also completely unscented, absorbs in a flash (sans stickiness), and leaves skin glowing to the gods. What more could you want?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99

Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99

Catching some z’s en route will actually be possible with this oddly shaped cushion, meaning you’ll arrive rested and ready to enjoy your PTO. Because of its curved shape, it functions a bit like a cervical collar, offering plenty of support while letting your neck relax so you can safely nod off without any aches and pains. Reviewers recommend fastening it under your chin to max out the benefits and say they’re never planning to travel without it again!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26+ ( $79 )

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.96+ ( $19.99+ )

There’s no guarantee you’ll always have good lighting, and this compact is a quick and easy workaround. One side has 10x magnification that will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. A single charge can last for up to 50,000 hours so chances are you won’t need to plug in for the entire trip. Reviewers really put it through the ringer and say it holds up to drops and bumps like a champ.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+

After giving this stuff a try, reviewers say they were shocked by how great it made their skin feel (even compared to their more expensive moisturizers). It softens and soothes dry skin, leaves eczema flare-ups noticeably calmed and absorbs quickly, so you won’t have to stand around waiting for it to sink in. Because it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, those of us prone to breakouts won’t have to stress about it causing any pesky pimples to appear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.47

With this multi-compartment bottle, you can save yourself the trouble of lugging all your favourite seasonings from campsite to campsite. It comes pre-loaded with six spices, and each compartment has its own flip-top shaker lid, so you can use the one you want while keeping the others safely contained.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $6.98 ( $10.57 )

This cult-fave cleaning sponge might look cute as a button, but don’t be fooled by its cheeky grin. Thanks to its dual-sided design, you can swap between a textured scrubbing side and a foamy one that’ll absorb liquids so you can wipe down wet surfaces in a snap. Conversely, the cleaning paste is actually all-natural, so when you really need to give something a deep clean, you can do it without having to resort to harsh chemicals. All you’ll need is a drop of water to activate its cleaning powers.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99

You’ll be able to shave your legs, pits, and other bits, then you can flip to the other side to take advantage of the powerful trimmer. It’s (of course) completely waterproof, and reviewers say that even though the blade guard’s handy, the trimmer is actually pretty darn nick-proof on its own. The razor end is also wrapped in moisturizing strips to help things glide smoothly and leave you razor-burn-free.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99 ( $14.29 )

Give your pilling sweaters a makeover in 2024! Gliding this gadget over the fabric will neatly zip away bobbles and snags (without damaging the fibres, of course), so your well-loved pieces will look as good as the day you got ’em. Reviewers are really fond of the display screen, so you’ll always know how much juice you’ve got left — for reference, it’ll typically last for 2.5 hours before it needs a recharge.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99 ( $29.99 )

Consider this a one-and-done solution to just about every skin irritation, including sunburns, piercings, eczema, tattoos, and bug bites. It also makes for a fantastic toner, particularly for those with sensitive or reactive skin. Because it’s made of an ingredient our bodies already produce naturally, you won’t have to spend ages deciphering complicated ingredient lists!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.95

If you’ve ever found yourself in a public bathroom with zero TP, consider tucking a few of these into your pocket. They’re hypoallergenic, flushable, and individually wrapped, not to mention infused with skin-soothing ingredients like cucumber, aloe, and vitamin E. Reviewers call them a travel essential and say they’re amazing for backcountry camping, too. You’ll get a pack of 30 wipes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.90

Our cat has a particular fondness for puking all over impossible-to-clean spots (like our light-coloured rug), which means that when she decides to hawk up a furball — or last night’s dinner — I can’t just throw whatever she’s decorated into the washing machine. Enter: this stain remover. It’s specifically designed to remove tough, coloured stains, like red wine, pasta sauce, coffee, and the like. I love that it’s shockingly simple to use (just spray it on, blot after 10 minutes, then give it a quick vacuum) while being safe to actually use around pets. It works so well that I’ve even started using it on persistent stains I find on my clothes!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99

When you need a tool that’ll tuck neatly into your carry-on, this petite shaver is it — and it can handle all your grooming needs. It’s waterproof for easy rinsing, has a magnetic cap to keep it protected in your bag, and boasts a 60-minute shave time on a full charge (though there’s a five-minute quick charge option if you need to quickly tidy things up). Reviewers say it’s the best shaver they’ve ever used, tackling thick, coarse hair without issues or irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $109.99

This stuff is ~thicc~ meaning it’ll stay in place while it’s working its cleaning magic on all your stained surfaces. It’s bleach-free, but reviewers say it removes black mould, mildew, and other stains like magic, leaving grout and caulking looking brand-new. Let it rest for three to five hours to max out the results.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99

Had your phone died at the *worst* possible time? Save yourself the disappointment and cop this portable charger that’ll magnetically attach to the back of your phone and juice up your device in a flash. Reviewers call it the best MagSafe charger, saying it quickly gets things back to 100 (and doesn’t get super hot while doing so).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99 ( $59.99 )