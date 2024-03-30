Certain henna cone products recalled due to risk of chemical burns

Canadians are warned against using specific henna cone products that pose potential chemical hazards.

On March 28, Health Canada issued a recall of certain henna products that may contain an ingredient not listed on the product label. Henna is a temporary dye commonly used to decorate the skin. According to the advisory, certain henna cone products may include phenol, a prohibited ingredient on Canada’s Cosmetic Ingredient Hotlist.

“Products that contain phenol can be dangerous if they come in contact with the skin, as phenol can cause chemical burns, resulting in redness, blistering, and burning or stinging pain,” reads the advisory.

Health Canada has received three incident reports related to henna cones that caused skin irritations. As a result, the government agency tested several henna cone products and “confirmed the presence of phenol.”

Recalled products include Shakeel Bhai Mehndi Waley – Special Bridal Henna Cone, Shakeel Bhai Mehndi Waley – Almas Henna Cone, and Shakeel Bhai Mehndi Waley – Original Special Zeenat Henna Cone.

The recalled products could cause irritation, such as a burning sensation, redness, or blisters. If you have these products, dispose of them in the household garbage. Sellers are also urged to stop selling the products and dispose of them immediately.

Health Canada had previously issued recalls for the Shakeel Bhai Mehndi Waley Special Bridal Cone on April 11, 2017, May 25, 2017, and May 2, 2018.

“Health Canada suspects that some other henna cone products sold in Canada may also contain phenol and is advising consumers to report any adverse reaction to these products so that appropriate enforcement action can be taken,” reads the advisory.