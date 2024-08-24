Loblaw evaluates "next steps" after allowing some cashiers to sit at the register

Loblaw quietly rolled out a new pilot program this summer that allowed its cashiers to take a seat while on the job at some of its stores.

The company confirmed to Daily Hive that it ran a four-month pilot program in 10 stores across the country earlier this year, during which its checkout employees were allowed to sit.

A Loblaw media representative said that the pilot program was rolled out at three stores in the Atlantic region, three in Ontario, and four in Western Canada. It did not confirm which particular banners carried out the program.

The pilot ended at the beginning of August, and the company said it is currently “evaluating colleague and customer feedback to determine next steps.”

Cashiers in some countries are allowed to sit

In Canada and the US, you most likely won’t see cashiers sitting at the till. However, the practice is more common in Europe.

The German grocery chain Aldi and the UK-based chain Tesco permit their employees to sit down while scanning items.

Fast Company, an American business magazine, previously reported that the practice of cashiers having to stand in the US was due to “managerial expectations of customer service and … the myths about productivity.”

It added that in the US, management prefers staff to stand because “cashiers tend to bag items.”

“Standing is thought to provide more flexibility, to swivel and pivot from the till to the customer and to the bags.”

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the agri-food analytics lab at Dalhousie University, also posted about Loblaw’s pilot program on X, which received many supportive comments.

Just received a note from Loblaw: They’ve been quietly piloting sitting cashiers in about a dozen stores across the country for some time now, but they haven’t made an official announcement. https://t.co/fSz99XNTBr — The Food Professor (@FoodProfessor) August 23, 2024

“I think this is a great idea. All cashiers should have the choice to sit if they want to,” said one commenter.

I think this is a great idea. All cashiers should have the choice to sit if they want to. — Christina Kunneke (@AMCKunneke) August 23, 2024

“I know I would like that if I were a cashier,” added another.

It’s the standard in the UK, I know I would like that if I were a cashier. — Matt Connor (@mattconnor) August 23, 2024

“That’s very smart,” noted one X user.

Thats very smart. — Doug (@Douga536) August 23, 2024

What are your thoughts on allowing cashiers to sit down? Let us know in the comments.